Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 970 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.5 %

OKE opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

