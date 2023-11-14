Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 127 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after buying an additional 2,977,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after buying an additional 262,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

EOG opened at $123.06 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.22.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.