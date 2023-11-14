Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GD opened at $246.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.45.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.