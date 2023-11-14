Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $211.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

