Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 28.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 107.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 289,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $74,085,000 after acquiring an additional 150,466 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 34.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 555,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,826,000 after acquiring an additional 228,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

PANW opened at $255.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.46. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $265.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

