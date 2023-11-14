Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,900 Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 57,793 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

TBLD stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on TBLD

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

(Free Report)

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.