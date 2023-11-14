Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 131 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 993.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,670,000 after acquiring an additional 572,403 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 436.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,839,000 after acquiring an additional 451,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $39,619,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $133.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.74, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average of $149.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.89%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

