Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,792,621,000 after purchasing an additional 265,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,757,927,000 after purchasing an additional 54,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,601,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,151 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $266.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.53. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $291.60. The company has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

