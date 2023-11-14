Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Short Interest Update

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the October 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,173. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01. Cognex has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 32.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. KeyCorp began coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

