Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 852,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COHU. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Cohu Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,369.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cohu by 1,415.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 893,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,127,000 after purchasing an additional 834,385 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth about $14,914,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,283,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 346,729 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after acquiring an additional 240,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

