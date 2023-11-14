Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Trimmed by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,828 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,976 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,848,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,740,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $170.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.