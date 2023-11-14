Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $196.51

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $196.51 and last traded at $196.50, with a volume of 17309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.45 and a 200 day moving average of $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $562,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,713,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,865,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.1% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,567,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

