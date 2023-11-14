Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 14,758 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.21% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after buying an additional 711,238 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,637,000 after buying an additional 660,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,293,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,881,000 after buying an additional 432,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

