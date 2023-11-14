Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,026 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 400.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE APH opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.