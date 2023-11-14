Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $2,956,000. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $9,041,139 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,150.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,907.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,977.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.33.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

