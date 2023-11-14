Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,090 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,660,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $265.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.63 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.