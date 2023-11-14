Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Target were worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in Target by 465.3% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $107.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.