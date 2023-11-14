Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,911 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.55% of Victory Capital worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 77.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Victory Capital by 52.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 389,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Victory Capital by 82.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 337,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 559,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 83,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.