Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $9.01 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,793,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after buying an additional 78,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

EMR opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.74.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.08%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.