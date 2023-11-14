Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $9.63 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $31,676,265,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

