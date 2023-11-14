Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,362,000 after buying an additional 119,907 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,829,000 after buying an additional 104,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $470,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,035,000 after purchasing an additional 238,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $309.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.75 and a 52 week high of $312.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

