Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.67

Shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.67 and last traded at $69.64, with a volume of 825819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.32.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 324.0% during the third quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,567.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.0% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 562,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,875,000 after acquiring an additional 142,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 152,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

