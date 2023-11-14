Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Update

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 452.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $701.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.52). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 827.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

