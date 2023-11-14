Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $240.92 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

