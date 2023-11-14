Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.4 %

CTTAY stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

