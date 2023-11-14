Corporación América Airports (CAAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Corporación América Airports Trading Down 0.1 %

CAAP opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Corporación América Airports has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Corporación América Airports from $8.80 to $16.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAAP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 314,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 117,630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter valued at $2,296,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 48.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Corporación América Airports by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 386.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporación América Airports

(Get Free Report)

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.