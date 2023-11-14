Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 170.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Corteva by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Corteva Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $67.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

