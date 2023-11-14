Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

Shares of CTVA opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $67.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Corteva by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

