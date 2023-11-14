Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4,108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 42,855 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $1,977,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $578.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $560.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.48. The firm has a market cap of $256.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $579.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

