Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Costco Wholesale worth $855,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after purchasing an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $9.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $587.78. 293,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $587.95. The company has a market capitalization of $260.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.