Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.74

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 275772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Coursera Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Coursera

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $50,796.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $47,719.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $50,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 603,636 shares of company stock valued at $10,520,386. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Coursera by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 117,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 79,913 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 54.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 52,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 108.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

