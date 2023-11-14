Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 509,800 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the October 15th total of 335,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Credit Saison Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSASF remained flat at C$15.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.41. Credit Saison has a 52-week low of C$15.80 and a 52-week high of C$15.80.
Credit Saison Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Saison
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Saison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Saison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.