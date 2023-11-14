Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 509,800 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the October 15th total of 335,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSASF remained flat at C$15.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.41. Credit Saison has a 52-week low of C$15.80 and a 52-week high of C$15.80.

Credit Saison Company Profile

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

