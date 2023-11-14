Cresco Labs (CRLBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 09/30/2023 earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect Cresco Labs to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.
Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 29.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. On average, analysts expect Cresco Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cresco Labs Stock Up 9.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $552.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.24.
About Cresco Labs
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.
