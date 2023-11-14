Critical Contrast: Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) vs. Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Free Report) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and Milestone Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A Milestone Scientific $8.81 million 6.80 -$8.71 million ($0.10) -8.40

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Milestone Scientific.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I N/A -17.33% 1.37% Milestone Scientific -74.96% -78.34% -57.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and Milestone Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I beats Milestone Scientific on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I operates as a subsidiary of Anzu SPAC GP I LLC.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc., a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances, and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer-controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Further, the company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

