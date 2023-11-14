Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stake Cut by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Crocs by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,225,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,694,000 after buying an additional 53,230 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.06.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,114 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at $9,439,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Crocs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

