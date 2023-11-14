Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cue Biopharma from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 64,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,640. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 244,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 513.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 289,792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

