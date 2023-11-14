D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,702,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.69% of D.R. Horton worth $693,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $7.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.55. The stock had a trading volume of 702,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,015. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.74 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.