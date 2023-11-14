D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Benchmark

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 169.00% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, September 21st.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 75,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 37.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 77,391 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 32.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
