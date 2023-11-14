Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1,335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 211,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 196,524 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 258,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 6.3% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Danaher by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE DHR traded up $6.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.98. 227,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

