DCF Advisers LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 4.2% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $803.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $819.76 and a 200 day moving average of $781.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.