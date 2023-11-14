DCF Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. 1,584,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,139,681. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

