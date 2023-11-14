DCF Advisers LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.72. 1,261,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,607,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.42. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $168.52 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The company has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a PE ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

