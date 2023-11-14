DCF Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,523,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,739,000 after buying an additional 5,296,106 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,934 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 93.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.24 to $6.85 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,332,100. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

