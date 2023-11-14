DCF Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DCF Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $248,250,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 5.4 %

Marvell Technology stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,850,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,840. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

