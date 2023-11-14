DCF Advisers LLC Sells 45,400 Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

DCF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equillium were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Equillium by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equillium by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,862. Equillium, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Equillium from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

