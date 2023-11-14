DCF Advisers LLC Sells 500 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

DCF Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Seagen accounts for approximately 1.2% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 15.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 8.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,238. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $217.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.88.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $90,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,360,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,670 over the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

