DCF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,102,000 after purchasing an additional 538,622 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,189,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,705,000 after purchasing an additional 169,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,174,000 after purchasing an additional 515,811 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRDN shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

NASDAQ:VRDN traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 137,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,921. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

