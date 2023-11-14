Decatur Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.8% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,138 shares of company stock worth $20,881,627,358. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $612.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $581.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $575.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.72. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

