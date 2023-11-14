Decatur Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW traded up $5.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.06. The stock had a trading volume of 82,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.02. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $217.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

