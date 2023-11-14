Decatur Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 15.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.25. 1,028,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,273. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

